DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - In efforts to reduce violence and address social issues in Decatur, community leaders, law enforcement and students have joined forces to come up with solutions.
On Wednesday afternoon, Decatur leaders, residents, local students, teachers and law enforcement gathered for the Decatur Peace Summit at the Salvation Army. The first summit was held in June.
The focus of the first summit was on community healing. Organizer Keyria Rodger said the group identified resources available in the community, but also addressed issues they saw and faced.
"We need to talk about what's going on, you know, we need to take a deeper dive into the traumas and everything we are experiencing as a community," she shared.
Wednesday's summit focused on police and community relations. Dwayne Bryant, an international speaker, joined in the conversation. Daniel Flores, a senior at MacArthur High School attended the summit and told WAND News it's encouraging to see community leaders wanting to hear from students.
"When we all come together and talk about issues, we can get a lot more solved and have a clear communication," Flores said.
Organizers said they want to make sure all voices are heard. Professor Evyonne Hawkins is the re-entry program facilitator for S.I.M.P. and explained the goal of the summit and discussions is to bring peace and unity to the City of Decatur.
"If we can bring that (peace) to our Decatur and Macon County community, where we can figure out a way we can live in a community full of peace, trust, love, respect for each other, that will help solve at least half the problems," Hawkins said.
There will be three more Decatur Peace Summits. The next will happened on Feb. 2 and will focus on community support groups. The next will happen on May 4 and then Aug. 3. The summits are held at the Salvation Army in Decatur.
