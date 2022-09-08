Decatur – T/CCI announced earlier this week that it will retool its Decatur plant to produce compressors for the electric vehicle (EV) industry. It may not be the last if Decatur can attract other companies to produce components for the (EV) marketplace.
“There’s a lot of opportunity,” U.S. Senator Dick Durbin told WAND News. “I’m glad that this company is looking at it seriously and I think it is the future.”
Economic Development Corporation President Nicole Bateman had similar comments. “Decatur is really poised for the component manufacturing for the electric vehicle market,” she stated. “Those small 150 to 200 employee positions, those companies that employ about those amounts that are still considered small businesses, are really going to be well placed here in Decatur and I think that’s where our future lies.”
“These are private sector companies that have taken a look at the future and decided if they want to be profitable they’re going to make their future in electric vehicles,” Durbin added.
