DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - This Saturday is the Decatur Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Illinois.
Polar Plungers will jump into the frigid water of Lake Decatur. Funds raised from the Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge will benefit athletes of Special Olympics Illinois.
It will take place at Lake Decatur, 2301 E. Lakeshore Dr. in Decatur.
Registration is at 10 a.m. with pre-registration happening Thursday, Feb. 28 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 577 E. North St. in Decatur.
You can register online by clicking HERE.
All Polar Plungers have to collect at least $100 in donations.
People are encouraged to come in costume and to form teams. Each team must consist of a minimum of five plungers and each team member must raise the minimum of $100 in donations.
Plungers will gete incentive prizes based on the amount of money they raise. By raising the minimum of $100, you will receive an official Plunge hooded sweatshirt. Sweatshirts will be available on a first come, first serve basis the day of the plunge. All individuals who do not receive a sweatshirt or other incentive level prizes will be mailed a corresponding prize in April.
This is the 17th Anniversary of the Lake Decatur Polar Plunge and the 20th Anniversary of the LETR Polar Plunge.
Over the last 20 years, more than 72,500 plungers have raised more than $20.6 million.