DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) –The Decatur Police Department and The Decatur Fire Department are preparing for another busy night Tuesday, after two days of civil unrest and several arson cases.
Since Sunday, DPD has responded to over a dozen reports of vandalism, looting and property damage. So far, 10 people have been arrested related to incidents on Monday. Police are vowing to make more arrests.
"We'll be paying you a visit real soon and taking you to county jail,” Deputy Chief Shane Brandel said.
Police are also helping DFD look for those responsible for a series of arsons since Sunday.
"This is rare. This is very rare,” Battalion Chief Wade Watson said. "We have managed to fight 11 fires. Our normally monthly total is somewhere around 10 so we above our monthly total.”
Monday into Tuesday, firefighters responded to four different fires which put a strain on the men and women battling the flames.
"If we only have so many crews available, that is what we use,” Watson said. “If we have to, we will call in the outside agencies."
Watson said he understands the frustrations in the community, and while no one has been hurt yet, he worries that could change.
“This doesn't help the situation and they are taking the chance of hurting somebody,” he said.
Decatur police have also been busy responding to dozens of calls in the last 72 hours. All the reports of looting, property damage and break-ins have been caused by Decatur residents.
"We have definitely seen certain unrest in the city related to what is going on nationwide,” Brandel said.
More officers are on the street and they are ready to respond to any act of violence, including fires being intentionally set. Off-duty firefighters are on standby to be called back in, something Watson hopes does not happen.
"There is a way to protest and we understand that, and I would march with them, but all they are doing is they are hurting the city, the hurting the community that is there to help them.” Watson said.
The departments said the last couple of days have hit their overtime budget.
