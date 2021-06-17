DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police have announced a 4th of July weekend campaign for safe and sober driving.
The campaign will have a focus on impaired and unbuckled drivers. It will run from June 17 to July 6 and encompass three weekends before and after Independence Day.
The 4th of July one of the deadliest times on Illinois roads, officers said.
“We want all our residents and visitors to have an enjoyable and safe holiday,” said Sgt. Steve Hagemeyer. “Remember – if you’re going to drink or use other impairing substances, don’t drive. We will be stepping up patrols to keep impaired drivers off the roads and ensure everyone makes it home from their celebrations.”
Police are joining Illinois State Police and over 200 local police and sheriff's departments for increased statewide enforcement.
People are asked to keep holiday celebrations safe by planning ahead and designating a sober driver, not driving distracted and always having their seat belt on.
Other tips include:
- Give your designated driver your keys before you go out.
- If you are drunk or impaired by marijuana or other drugs, call a taxi, take mass transit, or call a family member to get you home safely.
- Use your favorite ride-share service such as Uber or Lyft or use public transportation.
- If you see a drunk driver, pull over safely and call 911.
- Make sure everyone in your vehicle wears their seat belt. It is the best defense against an impaired driver.
