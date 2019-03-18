DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is announcing their St. Patrick's Day 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' enforcement results.
The department made one DUI arrest and issued eight seat belt citations during the St. Patrick's Day enforcement period.
"Because of the efforts by our community leaders to spread the word about alcohol and drug impaired driving, the streets were safer during the St. Patrick's Day holiday," said Sgt. Steve Hagemeyer. "We strongly enforce traffic laws for one reason – to save lives."
The Decatur Police Department joined forces with state and local law enforcement and highway safety partners in the St. Patrick's Day enforcement campaign.
The campaign was funded by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation as part of the statewide Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over and Click It or Ticket campaigns.