DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police have made an arrest for the June 2019 murder of 36-year old Darrell Boey. Boey was found stabbed in the groin on a front porch in the 1900 block of North Chruch street on June 16th,2019.
Decatur Police Deparment detectives and US Marshals arrested the victim‘s brother, 42-year old Demetrick Boey for First Degree Murder. Boey was arrested Friday at the Hickory Point Mall.
In a release, Decatur Police say detectives conducted numerous interviews and analyzed a significant amount of evidence. As a result, police say they had probable cause to arrest Boey.
Boey is in the Macon County Jail on a $1.5 million bail.
