DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Decatur Police Department arrested a man for aggravated battery to a child, after his 7-month-old baby died in 2022 form head trauma.
According to police, on February 3, 2022, officers responded to a residence in the 1000 block of W. Cerro Gordo regarding an injured child.
Upon arrival, police said they located a 7-month-old child suffering from head trauma. The child was transported to DMH and later transferred to HSHS St. Johns in Springfield, where he succumbed to his injuries on February 5th.
After an extensive investigation following the incident the Decatur Police Department presented the investigation to the Macon County State's Attorneys Office, and an warrant was issued for the child's father, Joshua O. Tyson.
On March 28, DPD and the United States Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force located Tyson at a residence in Decatur and booked him into the Macon County Jail.
The investigation remains active and anyone with information regarding this incident are encourage to call police at 217-424-2734.
