Decatur, ILL. (WAND)- Decatur Police have arrested a man for the January 11 shooting at a Gas Depot on E. William Street Rd.
28-year-old Davante Reed was arrested on Saturday January 30 for attempted murder along with other charges related to other incidents.
Reed had multiple warrants out for his arrest.
The shooting happened at 11:46 p.m. and when police arrived they found a 42-year-old man with multiple gun shot wounds.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Decatur Police said the victim did survive the shooting.
