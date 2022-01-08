DECATUR, Ill (WAND) - Officers have arrested a suspect believed to have been involved in the shooting of a Decatur Police officer early Saturday morning.
Police arrested Joseph L. Williams, 23, on charges stemming from the shooting. Williams was booked into the Macon County Jail on charges of Attempted Murder of a Police Officer, Possessing/Using a Machine Gun by a Felon, Possession of a Weapon by a Felon and Obstructing Justice.
Police said the officer was shot during a chase, according to Decatur Police. At about 2:40 a.m. on Saturday, a Decatur Police officer noticed a vehicle violate multiple traffic laws around Jasper and Clay.
According to police, an officer tried to make a traffic stop on the vehicle near the 900 block of E Clay St. when the driver got out of the vehicle and ran.
The officer proceeded after the suspect on foot. According to the department, the suspect shot at the officer who was struck and wounded by the gunfire.
The officer did not discharge their weapon during the incident.
More officers arrived on scene, and the injured officer was brought to a local hospital by a fellow DPD officer. The officer was treated for their face and shoulder wounds and is expected to be okay. They were released with further treatment required in the future.
This is a developing story and WAND will keep you updated as we get more information.
