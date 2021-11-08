DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur City Council got its first look at the 2022 city budget Monday night.
Included in the city manager's proposal was a breakdown of how to spend $19 million in American Rescue Plan dollars distributed to the city by the federal government. Decatur police is requesting about $2.5 million of that funding in 2022, to use over the next four years.
Interim Chief Shane Brandel told council the money will be used for technology upgrades, and to help him staff up and fill open positions.
"Unfortunately as we saw this past weekend, innocent bystanders can be caught in the crossfire, and so we need to put an end to this senseless violence," Councilman David Horn told WAND News.
After another violent weekend in Decatur, neighbors may be wondering what the police is doing to keep them safe. That's why Horn and others are rallying behind Chief Brandel's proposal for millions in police equipment upgrades.
"People see the arrests, but they don't see the boots on the ground. We're trying to give them technology and more tools to help the people on the ground. We're finding witnesses aren't as forthcoming as they used to be during my generation of policing. So we're thinking outside the box," Councilman Ed Culp explained.
Some of the out of the box ideas include thermal imaging cameras, a drone and even technology to crack cell phones. It also includes basic needs, like more storage for officers' body camera footage.
"Nobody realized the storage it would take to run a decent sized or medium-sized department with the storage. You've got to think about it - it's a 24-7 operation," Culp added.
Chief Brandel said combined with the strategies he's put in place after a surge of gun violence this summer, this added investment will make a visible difference on the streets of Decatur.
"I think we're starting to get things right, and get things where we need to me. I think the budget and the ARP request that we have, for a lot of the equipment I have in there, is really going to take us to the next level," Chief Brandel explained.
The chief is also hoping to use some of these dollars for violence prevention.
"Our partnerships with the Boys and Girls Club, the OKO, the involvement in these peace summits, getting into the schools younger. We're reading books with the children about anti-violence at younger," Chief Brandel added.
The proposals allocates $120,00 per year until 2025 for police recruitment efforts as well.
While the council overwhelmingly supported the proposals, they didn't formally vote on any part of the budget. WAND News will continue following discussions until a final budget is passed.
