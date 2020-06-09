DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department chased two people into a home on Decatur's northeast side Tuesday.
According to DPD, the chase began around 1 p.m., for unknown reasons in the 1200 block of East Hickory Street.
DPD Police Chief James Getz told WAND News the suspects were chased to a home and arrested. Police say two people were arrested.
While WAND News was on scene we heard officers call over a loud speaker “we know there are two people in the home.” They also told the suspects to come out with their hands up.
Officers obtained a search warrant for the home the suspects ran into. Inside they located two illegal guns, Getz told WAND .
East Hickory is currently shut down between Jasper and Lowber.
Witnesses told our crew shots were fired at police, but we are still working to confirm that with DPD.
This is a developing story. We will update you as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.