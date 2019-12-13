DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police are continuing to search for the person who shot and killed someone in September.
On September 14 around 5:00 p.m., police were called to the 1100 block of E. Cantrell St.
A shooting victim was rushed to St. Mary’s and pronounced dead.
Witnesses said a man in all black clothing wearing goggle like glasses over his eyes shot the victim. They said he was driving a Gold four door sedan.
If you have any information about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 423-TIPS.