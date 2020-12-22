DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department confirms one person was killed in a Tuesday night shooting.
Police have multiple streets blocked off and crime scene tape up near the intersection of Leafland Avenue and Union Street.
Tuesday night after 10:00p.m. multiple reports were made in reference to shots fired in the area. Neighbors tell us they heard dozens of shots fired saying it sounded like a machine going off in the neighborhood
In the middle of the roped off crime scene is a crashed SUV into the curb with damage to the car.
This is developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.