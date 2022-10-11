DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department has been awarded a traffic enforcement grant.
DPD was awarded a Federal Fiscal Year 2023 Sustained Traffic Enforcement Program grant to conduct additional traffic safety efforts.
The STEP program focuses on high-visibility enforcement. “We’re pleased to receive this grant to step up our road safety efforts with the goal of saving lives,” said Sgt. Steve Hagemeyer. “Our mission is to make travel safer through directed, proactive patrols and to stop, cite and arrest those who choose to violate traffic laws.”
During the STEP grant year, which runs from Oct. 1, 2022, through Sept. 30, 2023, the Decatur Police Department will conduct more enforcement efforts to supplement mandatory and optional campaign enforcement dates scheduled during some of the deadliest times of the year.
The efforts will focus on the leading contributory causes of crashes: speeding, impaired driving, electronic device use, failure to yield and disobeying traffic control signals, as well as occupant restraint violations.
The STEP grant is funded by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.
