SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WAND)- The Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorists (AAIM) has released the results of their Annual Illinois DUI Arrest Survey for 2021.
AAIM conducts the annual survey, which has been funded by a grant from the Illinois Department of Transportation, for 32 years.
Since 1990, AAIM has conducted an annual survey of Illinois police departments to determine how many DUI arrests they make and to give recognition to the most productive departments and police officers.
According to AAIM, nearly 700 police agencies were surveyed with 82% responding.
The Decatur Police Department came in first for the state in DUI arrests among municipal departments with 353 arrests for 2021.
“Removing impaired drivers from the roadway has been a priority for the Decatur Police Department for many years,” states Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel.
“We have witnessed too many times the devastation caused by impaired driving. Our ultimate goal is that our consistent presence on the roadway will encourage people to drive sober and safely. I am proud of the men and women of DPD for their efforts. This is their accomplishment,” said Brandel.
AAIM DUI Survey In 2021, Aurora was second with 325 arrests, Lombard (300), Elgin (276), Franklin Park (255), Bloomington (252), Carol Stream (250), Elmhurst (235), and Naperville (227).
“Progress has been made to help eliminate the devastation caused by impaired driving in Illinois. While frustratingly slow, many lives have been saved,” said Rita Kreslin, AAIM Executive Director. “Focused efforts and cooperation of law enforcement agencies, traffic safety advocates, and communities have helped to prevent crashes and save thousands of lives.”
AAIM reports the biggest increase in arrests among the top departments was in Franklin Park (91.7%) where DUI arrests jumped significantly in 2021 compared to 2020. Other municipalities with increases from 2021 to 2020 are Aurora (62.5%), Elmhurst (41.6%), Lombard (36.4%), Elgin (18.5%) and Carol Stream (11.6%).
The survey found the highest DUI arrest rate in the state among departments making at least 200 arrests was Franklin Park, which had 5.54 arrests per sworn officer. The second highest rate of 4.76 was in Lombard.
The survey also looks at arrests per officer, as an indicator of a department’s emphasis on DUI enforcement and are a measure that can be used to compare smaller departments.
The results indicate arrests made by the Chicago Police decreased by 27.6% in 2021 (1,622) compared to 2020 (2,240). Illinois State Police arrests increased by 10.9% in 2021 (6,596) compared to 2020 (5,947).
The sheriff’s department reporting the most DUI arrests was Winnebago County (420), while Lake (338), McHenry (232), Macon (218) and McLean (179) Counties round out the top five sheriff departments. Illinois’ Top Cop with 298 DUI arrests is Illinois State Police Trooper Eric David.
AAIM also commends ISP Trooper Lucas Sniady with 217 DUI arrests, ISP Trooper Christopher Wittemann, with 164 arrests, ISP Trooper Cory Fox, with 134 DUI arrests, and, Chicago Police Officer Jeffrey Kriv who arrested 114 impaired drivers, for their lifesaving efforts.
“We are grateful for the law enforcement officers and first responders who put their lives on the line daily to keep our communities and roads safe. Unfortunately, innocent, law-abiding people often suffer tragic consequences when an impaired driver gets behind the wheel of a car. Think before you make a preventable life-changing decision,” said Kreslin.
AAIM is an Illinois-only citizen activist group founded in 1982 by victims of drunk driving. AAIM goal og the survey is to provide a valuable service to Illinois citizens by encouraging them to compare the DUI enforcement record of their local police department with that of other communities.
A detailed listing of survey results and participating departments is available at: www.aaim1.org
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.