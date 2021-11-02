DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Decatur Police Department is seeking community feedback regarding the perception of safety in Decatur.
DPD has launched an online anonymous survey, asking Decatur Citizens about the performance of the Decatur Police Department.
DPD will use the responses gained to assist the department in gauging their performance as an agency as well as citizen’s feeling of safety in their neighborhoods.
The results will be compared to past years surveys, helping the department strategize their efforts to make improvements moving forward.
The survey consists of 8 questions and is conducted by a third party, only the results are shared with the department. No personal or identifying information is collected or shared.
The survey will be available through November 11 and can be found at the Decatur Police Department website.
