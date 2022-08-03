DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is releasing statistics on the number of gun and drug related seizures made so far over the summer.
- 189 total criminal arrests
- 35 guns seized
- 76 grams of cocaine seized
- 297 grams of meth seized
- 5 stolen cars recovered
Chief Brandel said, "These CAT officers voluntarily and continuously place themselves in dangerous situations to work to reduce violent crimes and keep our community safe. Although I wish gun violence didn’t exist, the reality is that it does, and our country is currently plagued by it. All of our DPD officers are committed to our efforts to reduce violent crimes. Each officer and detective has their role in this effort. It is because of their commitment to our community that I am confident we will continue to make progress in our efforts."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.