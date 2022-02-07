DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Decatur Police announce they will be conducting special patrols throughout Super Bowl weekend to crack down on impaired drivers and encourage people to wear their seat belts.
Police say if your Super Bowl plans involve alcohol or marijuana, make the right play and hand off your keys to a sober driver.
“At parties throughout the country, friends will gather to cheer on their favorite team and raise a glass or two,” said Sgt. Steve Hagemeyer. “We urge our residents and visitors to enjoy Super Bowl parties responsibly and remind them that we’ll be out in force to help ensure everyone makes it home safely.”
The campaign will run February 11-14.
Police suggest if you don’t have a designated driver, use a ride-sharing service, ask a sober friend or family member to pick you up, or stay where you are and sleep it off.
Officers advise to never let a friend leave your sight if you think they’re about to drive impaired and always buckle up – it’s your best defense in a crash.
Pedestrians are also at risk and should keep an eye out for cars.
Designated drivers should even be alert for impaired walkers who may not obey street signs and pedestrian signals.
The Super Bowl enforcement effort is made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.
