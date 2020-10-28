DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police said they found a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Decatur.
“We have arrested an adult, who was driving the car when we located it. But we know some juveniles stole it, so we have it assigned to a juvenile detective," Decatur Police Sgt. David Pruitt said.
Pruitt said there has been a rise in juvenile crimes since the pandemic started.
"I think a lot of it has to do with the fact that kids aren't in school. Idle minds get into trouble, they're out looking for things to do and things like that, so sometimes we get an increase in burglaries and automobile thefts," Pruitt said.
Another big factor as to why there has been an uptick in car thefts is the weather.
“The fact that it's cooling down, people are wanting to leave their cars running and kids come along and find the car running and jump in it and take off," Pruitt said.
He said it is an all-too-common occurrence but can be solved easily.
"Keep things hidden, lock your car up, they're not going to break a window to find out you have nothing," Pruitt said. "The best thing you can do is lock up."
