DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police are investigating two shootings late Thursday night into Friday morning.
Decatur Police Department tells WAND News they responded to the first shots fired call at 9:23pm at Division and Union. At the scene officers found an occupied vehicle that had been shot at multiple times. There were two adults in the car but no one sustained injuries.
At 10:16, Police were still in the area when they heard more gun shots and responded to the 1100 block of North College Street.
Police found a 36 year old white male shot several times near North College at the 500 block of West Leafland Ave. The victim was transported to the hospital where he sustained serious injuries but is currently in stable condition.
The second shooting took place a block from the location a man was shot and killed almost 48 hours before. Police are not sure if any of the shootings are related; however, in interviews with WAND News, Police Chief Jim Getz said a recent rash of more than a dozen shooting calls were between certain groups of people and he believed they were retaliatory.
The shootings Thursday night make it 17 shootings to have occurred in Decatur since August 17th, according to WAND archives. Chief Getz told WAND News on August 21st that officers had responded to more calls the week of August 17th than they normally respond to in one month.
WAND News is monitoring the shootings and will update this story with new information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.