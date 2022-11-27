DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police said it is investigation multiple shootings and a stabbing that happened over the Thanksgiving weekend.
According to Decatur police, at 2:27 a.m they responded to a 34-year-old man who was stabbed 3 times. Police said the man was walking home from a bar when he got jumped, then stabbed.
Police said the man did not say where it happened and was not cooperative with officers. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
At 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, police said a 21-year-old woman shot in the leg near the 1600 block of E. William St.
Then at 2:43 a.m. a 17-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet. Police believe shots were fired near the 3400 block of Dove when the teen was injured.
Police consider his injury as a minor graze wound and he is expected to be okay.
