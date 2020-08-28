DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police are investigating a shooting late Thursday night into Friday morning.
A police sergeant tells WAND News that the victim was shot multiple times and taken to the hospital with "serious injuries". The name, and age of the victim has not been released.
Witnesses at the scene said they heard 15 or more gunshots around 10:30 p.m., followed by a large police response.
The shooting took place a block from the location a man was shot and killed almost 48 hours before. Police have not said if the shootings are related; however, in interviews with WAND News, Police Chief Jim Getz said a recent rash of more than a dozen shooting calls were between certain groups of people and he believed they were retaliatory.
The shooting Thursday night is the 16th shooting to occur in Decatur since August 17th, according to WAND archives. Chief Getz told WAND News on August 21st that officers had responded to more calls the week of August 17th than they normally respond to in one month.
WAND News is monitoring the shooting near College and Packard Thursday evening, and will update this story with new information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.