DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Police are investigating after a 15 year old male was found dead.
Officials say, they were called for a welfare check in the 400 block of W. Harrison Avenue around 11:30 Sunday morning.
When they arrived, they found the teen dead.
Police are still investigating.
If you know anything about this, you are asked to call Decatur Police Department at (217) 424-2734 or Macon County Crimestoppers at (217) 423-8477.
WAND is working to learn more, and will update this story with the latest information.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.