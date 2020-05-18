DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police in Decatur are investigating a Monday afternoon shooting.
According to police, a man showed up to the hospital with three gunshot wounds to his lower body. The wounds are non-life threatening.
Officers were called to the 2200 block of East Olive Street for the sound of gunshots. Officers say there are two possible suspects, but they were not able to provide a description.
Decatur police say the two situations are possibly connected, but couldn't confirm those details.
