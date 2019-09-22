DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Decatur Police say they’re investigating two drive-by shootings in the city this weekend.
WAND News spoke with Decatur Police Sergeant Copeland. He says the first incident happened before 9 p.m. on Saturday in the 700 block of West Sawyer Street. DPD says a 38-year-old man had been shot and hit one time in the back. Copeland says the man’s injuries are non-life threatening. He says the suspect vehicle in this incident is described as a gray or silver mini van with heavily tinted windows. There was no other description of the suspect.
The second incident, Copeland says, took place after midnight, around 12:48 a.m. on Sunday. A 16-year-old man had been shot in the 800 block of East Decatur Street. This victim was shot in his right leg, though his injuries were also non-life threatening. The Sergeant says the suspect vehicle in this shooting was described as dark in color, but no other details were shared by the victim.
Sergeant Copeland says at this time there’s nothing to suggest the two shootings are related. However, both investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information about these shootings are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477.