Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 81F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 59F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.