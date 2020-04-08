DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police are investigating a murder on Wednesday.
The Decatur Police Department said a 24-year-old male was shot multiple times shortly after 10:30 a.m. The shooting happened in the are a of Haworth and Decatur Streets.
The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries just after 12 p.m.
According to the Macon County Coroner's office the victim died of apparent gunshot trauma. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.
Detectives processed the scene and conducted several interviews.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Detective Bureau at 217-424-2734.
No suspect information was released.
The victim's name is being withheld pending next of kin notification.
Check back at WANDTV.com for more details as they become available.