DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Decatur Police Department is kicking off this years Click It or Ticket and Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaigns throughout the Thanksgiving holiday.
The safety campaign begins Nov. 19 and will run through Nov. 29 leading up to and following the Thanksgiving Day holiday.
The Decatur Police Department joins with the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Illinois State Police and nearly 200 local police and sheriff’s departments this holiday season to promote these campaigns.
“We want our community to understand that it’s up to them to make the smart decision to drive sober Thanksgiving weekend and every day,” said Sgt. Steve Hagemeyer. “Remember – if you’re going to drink or use other impairing substances, don’t drive. We will be stepping up patrols to keep impaired drivers off the roads and ensure everyone makes it home from their celebrations.”
Police say if you plan on celebrating with alcohol or other impairing substances, to always remember the following:
- Make a plan for a sober ride home before you go out.
- If you’ve been drinking or using marijuana or other drugs, call a taxi, take mass transit, or call a family member to get you home safely.
- Use your favorite ride-share service, such as Uber or Lyft, or use public transportation.
- If you see a drunk driver, pull over safely and call 911.
- Make sure everyone in your vehicle wears their seat belt. It is the best defense against an impaired driver.
The Thanksgiving enforcement effort is made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.
