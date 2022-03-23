DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police officers are investigating a string of burglaries on video poker and slot businesses.
WAND News met up with a store manager hit by the attack this morning.
"We pulled up, I saw that the front door had been busted out, so I, at that point, I called 911," Jackie Schoby, regional manger of Pearl's, told WAND News.
Decatur police said Pearl's, Nelly's and Donna's were all hit early Wednesday morning in a smash and grab attack. They believe the suspect was looking for fast cash.
"I can't believe that they're doing it in broad daylight, because it was 5 minutes til 6 o'clock this morning - the sun's up," Schoby explained.
Schoby told WAND News this is actually the second time this month Pearl's Slots and Video Poker has been burglarized.
"Last time they actually broke into machines and damaged machines and everything," Schoby said.
After the first attack, Pearl's beefed up security and started keeping very little cash in the register each night. This time, the perpetrator left empty-handed.
"I don't know why they're targeting the individual stores, but they're just hurting the small businesses of Decatur when they do stuff like this," Schoby added.
Decatur police now recommend video poker stores keep their buildings well lit, store cash in a locked box each night, and call police immediately when their burglar alarm goes off.
"We're hoping with the number of places they are hitting and the number of cameras around the different businesses, that maybe something will come up," Schoby explained.
While police continue to investigate, Schoby is reassuring customers she's working to maintain a fun and safe atmosphere.
"We still have our cameras and we have everything going. It's not happening that is happening when we're in here, it's happening while we're away," Schoby said.
If you have any information about the burlgaries, call Decatur police right away.
