DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police are looking for a man who they said broke into a home and burglarized it.
It happened in the 1500 block of W. Ravina Park Rd. on Wednesday, Nov. 13.
Police said the man in the photo kicked in a door to the home and stole a lock box and a PS4.
Police said he also tried to break into a home in the 1400 block of W. Ravina Park, but was not successful.
If you have any information or recognize the man in the photo, call Detective Cline at (217) 424-2734 between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. You can also provide information by calling Crime Stoppers at 423-TIPS.