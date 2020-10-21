DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police need your help identifying the man shown a gas station security video who they said was involved in a shooting.
The shooting happened Oct. 18 at the Marathon gas station on Larkdale Ct.
If you have any information regarding this shooting or identifying this suspect then call crime stoppers at 423-TIPS (8477).
