DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police are searching for a missing endangered person.
J'Maryo Brown, 22, was last seen driving a red Ford Focus with license plate number AC17378.
He was last known to be in the area of 2400 Hulett at around 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 17.
Police said they are concerned Brown may try to harm himself.
Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Department at 217-424-2711.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.