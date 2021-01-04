DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for the person who robbed a Little Caesars in Decatur.
The robbery happened Dec. 29 around 7:30 p.m. at the Little Caesars at 1925 N. Water.
Employees told police the person came in with a handwritten note which said "empty the register." The suspect kept one hand in his hooded shirt implying he had a handgun.
Employees said the suspect had a deep voice. He left on foot heading southwest.
The suspect was described as dark skinned Black man with average build, approximately 5’10” – 6’0” tall, wearing a blue hooded shirt, blue colored face mask, and gray colored pants. The suspect was observed to have a tattoo on the top of his left hand between his thumb and index finger.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 423-TIPS.
