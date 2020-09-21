DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is needing the public's help to find the person responsible for a murder last year.
The crime of the week is a homicide that happened on Sept. 22, 2019 around 1:30 p.m.
Police were called for shots fired in the 900 block of N. Morgan.
They found a gunshot victim dead.
Police said a passenger in a gold Chevrolet Trailblazer was responsible for the shooting.
Witnessed could only describe the passenger as a black man wearing a mask.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 54203443.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.