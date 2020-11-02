DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police are looking for three suspects who they said have robbed Target multiple times.
Police said the suspects come into the store, fill their carts with high dollar items, and then leave without paying.
Several thousands of dollars worth of items have been stolen.
Police believe the suspects have been involved in thefts at other Targets throughout central Illinois as well.
If you have any information about the suspects, call Crime Stoppers at 423-TIPS. You do not have to give your name. Crime Stoppers will pay $500 dollars or more for information that leads to an arrest on the crime of the week.
