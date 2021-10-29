DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Police departments, like many industries across the county, are struggling to hire. But the shortage of officers can be more than an inconvenience, it can be downright dangerous.
Decatur Police is now actively hiring nine officers. There are nine additional positions open, but those are about to be filled by recent graduates of the Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center.
This week, four are training at the non-closed Stevenson Elementary School.
"I want to help the community, make it a better place and put away the bad guys,” officer-in-training Nicholas Stankiewicz told WAND News.
He’s one of the four officers who just graduated the police academy, and is now going through weeks of intensive training. After that, he will ride along with various officers for in-field training before officially joining the ranks of the Decatur Police force.
"We're not like a business that you can hire somebody and you train them for 2 weeks and they're on their own. For us- it's pretty much a 9 month process from start to finish from the point we actually hire them,” Interim Chief Shane Brandel explained.
The hiring itself also takes time- with a written test, drug screening, background check and physical fitness test that candidates must pass before entering the police academy.
"While that's happening, not everybody makes it through the training as well. So just because they're hired, doesn't mean that they're going to finish that training and be able to get out on the streets,” Chief Brandel said.
The shortage has forced the chief to issue mandatory overtime, at times, and ask officers to respond to more calls each day.
"If Dairy Queen isn't able to hire enough people, they close their dining room- and you're forced to go through the drive-up. Here, we have to have the people to provide the critical services in order to protect the community,” Chief Brandel added.
Until Decatur Police can get these nine officers-in-training onto the force, the chief asks the public to be patient. He also asks they encourage candidates to apply, "If you know somebody who wants to be a police officer, or would be a good police officer- encourage them to consider that as a career option."
"For me I want to be in law enforcement to have self-worth by the time that done with it, and know my contributions and efforts have made a significant impact,” Nicholas Stankiewicz said.
Chief Brandel told WAND News, he has 42 officers with more than 20 years of experience in policing. So, there will be more retirements coming up soon, and more positions to be filled.
Decatur Police accepts applications year-round. You can apply here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.