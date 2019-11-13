DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police made a huge drug bust at a home and storage facility.
On Nov. 7, police executed a search warrant at a home in the 1300 block of North Edward St.
That investigation led to an another search at a storage facility.
Police found 15 grams of cocaine, 202 grams of crack cocaine, 102 grams of meth, 18 grams of heroin and 14 firearms.
WAND News is working to learn more information, including whether any arrests have been made in connection with the drugs and weapons found.