DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police officers may start recording public interactions with body cameras, starting in 2020.
The cameras would pair with the ones already in their squad cars.
This is pending that the city council members approve the expense in next year's budget.
Nearly half a million dollars of the proposed 2020 spending plan is allocated to equipment and required storage.
Eight officers tested body cameras at a pilot program earlier this year.
If approved, Decatur Police would join a long list of agencies all over the state and country to adopt body cameras.