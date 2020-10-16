DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is mourning the death of a retired officer who served for decades.
James A. Dellert, 82, passed away Thursday, according to his official obituary. He spent 28 years serving in local law enforcement, beginning on Aug. 8, 1960, before retiring from DPD on May 11, 1989.
Dellert was a past president of the Police Benevolent Association and served with the Army Reserve. He was a member of the American Legion Post 105.
He is survived by Carol, his wife of 41 years, along with his three children, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
"Thank you for your service, Sgt. Dellert, and may you rest in peace," a DPD Facebook post said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.