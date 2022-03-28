DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police are offering a signing bonus in an effort to attract new officers.
The department is offering a $5,000 signing bonus as an incentive. This is happening as police departments are running into challenges in finding employees.
The bonus is for all new officers and recruits. It will apply to the next hiring cycle.
Decatur police said the market is competitive and they hope the signing bonus will help.
"Over the years, the numbers have been dropping, the number of applicants, so there's still applicants out there, but they're in a competitive pool, so we're challenged with trying to get jobs with all different cities. So we're looking at a way to incentivize and bring people to Decatur," said Decatur Deputy Chief of Police Brad Allen.
Decatur police will be actively recruiting new officers until April 15, 2022.
