DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is on scene of a shooting on Friday evening.
Officers were called to the 900 block of N. Van Dyke for the report of shooting around 7 p.m. A short time later, a victim with a gunshot wound showed up to the hospital.
It's not clear what the condition of the victim is at this time. Police have not said if they have a motive or suspects in the shooting.
The area of Van Dyke is closed off as police investigate.
This is a developing story check back at WANDTV.com for updates as they become available.
