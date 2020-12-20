DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur police department is on scene a shooting in the 1100 East Hickory Street.
Police were called to the scene around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
Neighbors tell WAND News they heard 10-15 shots fired.
Police have parts of Hickory and a home roped off with police tape.
A man was taken to the hospital, and his condition remains unknown.
This is a developing story.
