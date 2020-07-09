DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police arrested 14 drivers they said were impaired over the Fourth of July "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" enforcement period.
They also gave five seat belt citations as part of the "Click It or Ticket" campaign.
Decatur police joined about 200 other state and local law enforcement agencies working to get drunk and drugged drivers off the roads and encourage seat belt use.
The campaigns featured high-visibility enforcement and outreach activities.
