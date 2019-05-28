DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police are releasing the number of citations they issued during their Click It or Ticket campaign.
Between May 10 and May 28, Decatur Police participated in the high-visibility seat-belt enforcement campaign to highlight the importance of seat-belt use.
15 citations for seat-belt violations were issued during one of the busiest holiday travel periods of the year.
"We believe our enforcement efforts save lives and raises awareness in our community," said Sgt. Steve Hagemeyer. "Seat belts save lives. Issuing citations is not our goal, but if that's what it takes to remind people of the importance of such a simple action, so be it."
Illinois' seat-belt use rate is nearly 95%.
However, those not wearing seat belts make up for more than half of those killed in traffic crashes.
During the 11-day campaign, Decatur Police issued:
· 29 DUI arrests
· 5 child car seat citations
· 15 seat belt citations
· 12 distracted driving citations
· 3 felony arrests
· 9 suspended/revoked licenses
· 21 uninsured motorists
· 65 speeding citations