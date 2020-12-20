DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Decatur Police have responded to 6 shootings in the past 24 hours.
Overall six people were injured as a result of the series of shootings, including a 10-year-old.
Five of the shootings took place Saturday, Dec. 19, and the sixth on Dec. 20.
Police believe that the shootings could all be related.
Each occurrence is detailed below, according to the police.
On 12/19/2020 at approximately 5:12 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of N Water St reference shots fired call.
A birthday party for a recent homicide victim was taking place at a rented event hall.
Responding officers found numerous casings, live rounds, and fired projectiles on the lot.
The partygoers were unruly and uncooperative.
A 29 year old female arrived at DMH with two gunshot wounds to her leg, which were non-life-threatening and sustained during this incident.
There is no suspect information at this time.
At 5:27 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of E. Garfield reference shots fired.
Witnesses described seeing a passenger in an older white van fire several times toward a residence in that block.
Several rifle casings were recovered.
Nobody was injured.
At 5:42 p.m., officers were dispatched to St. Mary’s reference two gunshot victims.
The victims, a 30-year-old male, and his 10-year-old son, sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the right arm and right wrist, respectively.
It was determined the shooting occurred in the 2400 block of E. William.
Officers went to that location where they recovered rifle casings of the same caliber as the shooting on Garfield, as well as handgun casings.
At 8:59 p.m., officers were detailed to the 400 blocks of E. Grand reference a gunshot victim.
A 21-year-old male was found inside a residence in that block suffering from a gunshot wound to his right ankle.
A shotgun shell and two small-caliber casings were recovered outside of the residence.
All present claimed not to know why someone would be shooting at the residence.
At 12:07 a.m. on 12/20/20, officers were detailed to the 1300 block of E. Condit reference shots fired.
Responding officers found that a residence had been shot numerous times, and numerous casings were recovered from the street near the residence.
None of the persons present in the residence knew who was shooting, but one person speculated that it had something to do with the East and South side gangs feuding.
On Sunday, Dec. 20, police responded to a shooting at 1100 East Hickory Street.
Two males were shot, one in the head and the other in the arm.
The victim with the head wound is facing life-threatening conditions.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the DPD Detective Bureau at 424-2734 or Crimestoppers at 423-TIPS.
