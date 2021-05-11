DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A 68-year-old man passes away after a single motorcycle crash in Decatur.
According to police, officers arrived at the scene of the crash in the 600 block of West South Side Drive at approximately 11:02 p.m. Monday.
Police believe that the motorcycle was traveling west on South Side Drive when it lost control and crashed.
The operator of the motorcycle, 68, was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Members of the Fatal Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene and are investigating the crash.
No further information has been released at this time.
