DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Authorities said they have found a 69-year-old man reported missing from Decatur.
David J. Sherer has been located, police said Thursday. According to investigators, he did not need police assistance.
His family had told police the last communication they had with him was around 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26.
He was believed to be driving a Jeep Compass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.