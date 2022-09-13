DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Decatur Police Department is asking the publics help in locating a missing 56-year-old woman.
Police are currently searing for Dawn Varvel, 5'5", 220lbs, who was reported missing by a family member.
Authorities said Varvel was last seen voluntarily leaving her residence during the morning hours of September 9th, 2022, in a white colored Nissan Rouge, bearing the registration of BN 95561.
Varvel was said to have recently shaved her head.
At this time, no foul play is suspected but the Decatur Police Department needs to check her welfare.
Anyone who may know her location or have any information please contact Detective Jason Danner at 217-424-2748 or 217-542-3449.
