DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Decatur Police Department is searching for a missing endangered man.
David J. Sherer, 69, has been reported missing; his family told police that last communication they had with David was around 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 26.
Police say, he is believed to be driving a silver Jeep Compass with the license plate: BD57084.
Sherer is described to be 5'10" weighing 210 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes and is considered endangered as he is possibly suffering from medical difficulties.
Anyone with any information about Sherer or his whereabouts should contact the Decatur Police Department at 217/424-2711.
