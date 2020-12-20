DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police said a woman shot on Saturday will be okay.
Police told WAND News the woman was shot near North Water and West Marietta Streets Saturday evening. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Investigators said they found over 20 shell cases in the area and witnesses to the shooting are uncooperative.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Decatur Police.
